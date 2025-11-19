Kosovo's parliament on Wednesday failed in a second bid to elect a prime minister, sinking a months-long effort by caretaker leader Albin Kurti to secure a third term, with fresh elections now almost certain.

Kurti's party, which topped February's poll but failed to win a majority, lost the vote to install its preferred leader, the final attempt allowed under the constitution before snap elections are called.

"The assembly did not elect the government of the Republic of Kosovo," parliamentary speaker Dimal Basha said after the vote, which came three weeks after Kurti himself failed to secure a parliamentary vote of confidence.

The president is now expected to announce the date for the election.

Before the vote, opposition lawmakers boycotted an earlier session aimed at ratifying agreements regarding international financial assistance from the World Bank and European Union.

Caretaker finance minister Hekuran Murati warned that the failure to pass the agreement could cost the country over 200 million euros (US$230 million).

Kurti has remained as a caretaker prime minister for almost 10 months, as a polarised parliament delayed key votes toward the formation of government.