Kosovo signed an agreement Monday paving the way for its participation in the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, marking a step toward its involvement in international efforts to support security and stability in the Palestinian enclave.

The Kosovo Security Force (KSF) announced on social media the signing of the agreement for its participation in the ISF.

"As part of the official visit to Kosovo by Major General Jasper Jeffers, Commander of the Gaza International Stabilization Force (ISF Gaza), and his staff, a Participation Agreement was signed between representatives of the Board of Peace/ISF Gaza and KSF Commander Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari," the statement said.

During the signing ceremony, Jeffers reportedly praised Kosovo’s "decision and readiness" to contribute to the international mission, "emphasizing the importance of the KSF’s contribution to efforts for peace, security and stability."

Jashari, for his part, stressed that the KSF’s participation in international security missions "is part of Kosovo’s vision to make a concrete contribution to promoting peace and security in the world."

"The KSF Commander emphasized that the KSF aims to continuously increase its contribution to international security, with a clear strategic objective of moving from a security importer to a security exporter, by actively contributing to building and maintaining peace and security together with international allies and partners," the statement added.

The Board of Peace issued a roadmap on July 31 for implementing the next phase of the Gaza plan, including Hamas’ disarmament, a phased Israeli withdrawal, the transfer of administration to the Palestinian technocratic committee, deployment of an international stabilization force and reconstruction.