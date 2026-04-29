Kosovo is headed for its third parliamentary election in just over a year after repeated failures by lawmakers to elect a new president plunged the young Balkan nation back into political uncertainty.

Parliament, which is tasked with choosing the president, on Tuesday faced a midnight deadline to choose a successor to Vjosa Osmani, whose term expired earlier this month. When it failed to do so, the legislature was automatically dissolved.

The early election must be held within the next 45 days, but a date was not immediately announced.

Political analyst Ilir Deda predicted that the election is likely to be held in June. The vote, Deda added, will test "whether people are willing to hold politicians accountable.”

The small Balkan country of 2 million people has faced political turmoil since an election in February 2025 ended inconclusively.

A new government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti was formed after an early vote on Dec. 28, but another crisis emerged over who should succeed Osmani.

To choose a president, Kosovo's 120-member assembly needs a quorum of at least 80 lawmakers. Opposition, however, boycotted the session because of a lack of agreement on a candidate, effectively blocking the vote.

The political uncertainty has already affected Kosovo's economy and undermined voters' faith in the system.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 following a war in 1998-99. Belgrade does not recognize the split and unresolved relations between the rivals have been a source of concern in the volatile Balkans.

The European Union has told Kosovo and Serbia that they must mend ties if they want to advance in their efforts to join the 27-nation bloc.