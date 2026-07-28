Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine Tuesday of carrying out attacks in Germany, Kazakhstan, and Iran, saying Kyiv is escalating operations beyond its borders.

"We see that the Kyiv regime continues its terrorist activity. And if we look retrospectively, the Kyiv regime is constantly expanding the geography of its terrorist activity," he said.

The official cited the 2022 explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which he attributed to Ukraine, calling it a "terrorist attack" against Germany, a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), in which Kazakhstan is a shareholder and another attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, characterizing it as an assault on Iran.

US diplomacy to end war

Turning to the U.S. diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Peskov said Washington has not requested a telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid the visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

"So far, there is no request for a phone call," Peskov said.

The spokesperson noted that while the Americans have not abandoned the "Ukrainian track," they are currently preoccupied with "much more priority problems that need to be solved."

He confirmed, however, that contacts regarding Ukraine continue on a working level.

Commenting on Putin's phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Peskov disclosed that a timeline for Armenia's proposed referendum on joining the EU was not mentioned during that conversation.

"No, no exact dates were named. However, the need for the earliest possible holding of such a referendum was stressed during the conversation. This is very important," he said.

Wildberries attacks

On the domestic front, Peskov lauded the decision by Russian online retailer Wildberries to compensate sellers who suffered losses due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses.

TOPSHOT - A passenger plane flies past smoke rising from a warehouse for a Russian e-commerce giant near Saint Petersburg after being hit by Ukrainian drones early on July 24, 2026 morning, triggering a fire that sent smoke pouring over the historic city, according to local officials. At least 17 people were killed on July 24, 2026 in Russian and Ukrainian long-range strikes -- including just outside Kyiv and hundreds of miles east of Moscow -- as both sides intensify strikes with diplomacy in a deadlock. Ukraine also attacked warehouses belonging to Russian online retail giant Wildberries outside Saint Petersburg -- targeting Russia's equivalent of Amazon for the third time this week. (Photo by AFP)

The company's facilities in the Moscow and Tambov regions, Krasnodar and Stavropol territories, St. Petersburg, the Leningrad region, and Crimea were targeted by Ukrainian drones between July 18 and 24.

"You know that the company rather unprecedentedly announced a decision to provide such assistance to sellers and those who had their goods in the warehouses, although de jure the company had no such obligation. This, of course, deserves the highest praise," he said.

When asked whether the state would assist the company, Peskov noted that the situation is being monitored by the government.

"Dialogue is ongoing there, but no specific decisions have been made on this matter yet," he said.