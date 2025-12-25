Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry ​Peskov ‍confirmed ‍Thursday⁠ that Moscow was ​analyzing ‍the documents Kyiv's latest plan on ‌ending ‍the war in Ukraine.

The files were brought to Moscow by ⁠President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev from the United ‌States, Peskov ‍told journalists in Moscow.

"We are analyzing the plan that Dmitriyev delivered to Putin. We will continue communication with the Americans according to the decision of the President," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peskov had confirmed a meeting between Putin and Dmitriev, saying: "Now, based on the information received by our President, we will determine our positions and resume our contacts through existing channels as soon as possible. The US is well aware of the fundamental parameters of Russia's position."

The announcement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled Wednesday the latest version of a U.S.-led draft plan to end the Russian invasion.

The 20-point plan, agreed on by U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators saw Kyiv successfully removing immediate requirements for Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region or that land seized by Moscow's army would be recognized as Russian.

Nevertheless, the proposal would pave the way for Kyiv to pull some troops back, including from the 20% of the Donetsk region that it controls, where demilitarized zones would be established.

It also got rid of demands that Kyiv must legally renounce its bid for NATO membership.