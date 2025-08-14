The Kremlin said Thursday it does not expect a final document to be issued following Friday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian state news agency TASS and other outlets, told reporters that such a document is "not expected” following the talks and that nothing has been prepared. "And it is unlikely that there will be any document,” he added.

Peskov said, however, there will be a joint press conference following the summit, and that the Russian president will outline the "range of agreements and understandings that he will be able to achieve.”

He said preparations for the summit were made within a limited time frame, adding that current discussions on the Ukraine war are taking place at the bilateral level, and Kyiv’s position comes for consideration at a later stage.

Peskov said Putin’s meeting with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow earlier was productive and paved the way for the summit.

The spokesman warned that it would be a "big mistake” to rush and predict the outcome of the talks, urging to "see how the conversation goes.”

In a separate comment to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin shared on Telegram, Peskov said Putin will visit one of the country’s regions before heading to Alaska.

The one-on-one meeting between Putin and Trump will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city.