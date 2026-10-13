Ukraine suspended strikes on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure for two days following President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy cease-fire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

But ⁠he said ⁠that Russia failed to refrain from strikes.

"During this time, the Russians have attacked ⁠both our energy facilities and our critical ​infrastructure, sending absolutely clear ​signals that ⁠they ‌have ‌no intention of refraining ⁠from ‌strikes on ​Ukraine," he ⁠said ⁠on X.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said that contacts about an energy ⁠cease-fire ⁠between Russia and Ukraine which U.S. president ​Donald ​Trump announced ⁠Sunday were continuing, but that it had nothing more to say on the matter for now.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not ⁠specify who ⁠Russia was talking to about the cease-fire.

Trump's surprise announcement, which he said was "effective immediately," took Ukraine by surprise according to ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russia has not said ​whether it was informed about Trump's ​announcement beforehand or not.

Russia's ⁠Defense ‌Ministry ‌said Tuesday its ‌forces had not hit ​any Ukrainian energy-related ⁠targets in ⁠their overnight attacks.