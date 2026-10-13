Ukraine suspended strikes on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure for two days following President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy cease-fire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.
But he said that Russia failed to refrain from strikes.
"During this time, the Russians have attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure, sending absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine," he said on X.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, said that contacts about an energy cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine which U.S. president Donald Trump announced Sunday were continuing, but that it had nothing more to say on the matter for now.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not specify who Russia was talking to about the cease-fire.
Trump's surprise announcement, which he said was "effective immediately," took Ukraine by surprise according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russia has not said whether it was informed about Trump's announcement beforehand or not.
Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday its forces had not hit any Ukrainian energy-related targets in their overnight attacks.