A significant quantity of gold has gone missing from the safety deposit box area of a savings bank in Bonn, dpa reported Wednesday, just days after valuables worth millions were stolen from another branch.

An employee is suspected of having gained unauthorized access to two safe deposit boxes and stolen their contents at the branch of the Sparkasse KölnBonn bank, a source said.

A spokeswoman for the Bonn police confirmed that an investigation had been underway for some time, but did not provide any further details.

Sparkasse KölnBonn confirmed the incident. According to the bank, a security incident occurred in the safe deposit box area at the branch office on Friedensplatz in Bonn.

Investigators and the bank did not initially say how exactly the employee under suspicion may have gained access to the contents of the boxes.

They also did not provide details about the value of the stolen goods or the status of the investigation.

On Monday, a major theft of safety deposit box contents was discovered at the Sparkasse bank in Gelsenkirchen, about 100 kilometres north of Bonn.

In the spectacular break-in, the perpetrators used a special drill to gain access to the bank's vault. Once inside, they broke into almost all of the 3,250 customer safe deposit boxes.