Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Monday slammed the rules-based order promoted by the West, criticizing "aggressive LGBT propaganda" by Western countries.

In an article for the Russian daily Kommersant, Lavrov said the rules-based orders are not adequately defined and lack specific content, allowing for accusations of rule-breaking when against the West's will.

"The less specific they get, the freer their hand to carry on with the arbitrary practice of employing dirty tactics as a way to pressure competitors," Lavrov wrote.

The Russian foreign minister said that the "rules" concept "attacks all world religions, the genetic code of the planet's key civilizations," describing it as an attack against Christianity.

"Attempts by reasonable politicians to shield the younger generation from aggressive LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) propaganda are met with bellicose protests from the 'enlightened Europe,'" Lavrov said.

There is nothing wrong with the rules "per se," the U.N. Charter is a set of rules, "but these rules were approved by all countries of the world, rather than by a closed group at a cozy get-together," the minister said.

The recent G-7 and NATO summit showed that the West will only do what it considers correct in international affairs and will push others to follow its lead, the minister added.

Lavrov highlighted the Anglo-American Atlantic Charter approved by U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10, 2021 on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, saying it has been designed as a starting point in building a new world order, guided solely by Western "rules."

In these "ideologically tainted" documents, the West declares its self-granted right to reshape "non-democratic" countries according to Western norms, which Lavrov characterized as "an imperial, neo-colonial stance in its relations with third countries."