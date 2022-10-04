French far-right politician Marine Le Pen called on the government to close down more mosques in the country.

Her demand comes despite the closure of 24 mosques in France in the past two years upon the order of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

In an interview with French TV channel BFMTV, Marine Le Pen said: "He (Darmanin) closes a mosque there, a mosque here. He dismisses a preacher once in a while but he must close all extremist mosques in our lands."

Asked about her criteria for the closures, she said all Muslims who have "radical rhetoric" should be deported.

Last year in August, France’s highest constitutional authority approved a controversial "anti-separatism” law that has been criticized for singling out Muslims.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly last summer, despite strong opposition from both rightist and leftist lawmakers.

Touching on the upcoming trial of Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti in a conflict of interest case, Le Pen demanded President Emmanuel Macron remove him from the post.

Moreover, on an investigation opened against Alexis Kohler, the secretary-general of the Elysee, on charges of conflict of interest, Le Pen asked: "Does Emmanuel Macron want to keep someone suspected of conflicts of interest in such a critical position?"

Her National Rally party will propose a bill for Kohler's removal, she said.

Regarding the sanctions on Russia, she claimed that France's sanctions against Russia have not worked, adding that the sanctions have left the French in a difficult situation.

Russia had an additional income of 40 billion euros ($39.9 billion) with oil exports during this period, she said.

Le Pen said this winter and the next will be even more difficult because of Moscow's gas supply cutoff to France, adding that the sanctions were unthoughtful.

Le Pen had previously vowed to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public.

During the election period, she also said she will use referendums to try to avoid constitutional challenges to many of her proposed laws on the basis that they are discriminatory and infringe on personal freedoms.

Previous legislation in France banning obvious religious symbols in schools or full-face coverings in public was allowed on the basis that it applied to all citizens and in specific settings.