Italian police confiscated an envelope addressed to Pope Francis containing three pistol bullets, in a mail sorting facility close to the northern Italian city of Milan, police said Monday.
Postal workers called the police after intercepting the envelope overnight in the small town of Peschiera Borromeo.
Police told Reuters the envelope, sent from France, was addressed to "The Pope, Vatican City, St Peter's Square."
A Vatican spokesperson had no immediate comment.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.