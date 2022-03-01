British singers Louis Tomlinson and Yungblud as well as the band Franz Ferdinand have canceled upcoming performances in Russia in light of the Russia-Ukraine war, following in the footsteps of other musicians.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Scottish indie rockers Franz Ferdinand said they were pulling Russian gigs scheduled for the summer, adding "the only reason for this is the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state."

"We love Russia. This great country has inspired our band through its art and literature and since we first played there 17 years ago, we have built a rich and deep relationship with our Russian fans," the band said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called "a special military operation" last Thursday.

"We have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encountered unanimous opposition to this violence and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends," the band said.

"We know you see the madness of your country’s leadership. We know you do not want war. We do not want war."

Tomlinson, a former member of the boy band One Direction, said late on Monday that he was canceling tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv.

"The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war," he wrote on Twitter.

Announcing he had canceled his Russia shows, Yungblud said he was "heartbroken" to do so over Moscow's assault on its neighbor, the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

"Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression," he wrote on Twitter.

Other acts to pull Russian gigs in the last few days include U.S. rock bands Green Day and Health and indie pop trio AJR.

"Though we do not wish to penalize our fans for governmental decisions that are beyond their control, given the current state of affairs we will no longer be performing our previously scheduled shows in St. Petersburg and Moscow," Health wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine."