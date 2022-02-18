With French President Emmanuel Macron in the lead, an Ifop voting intentions poll showed far-right commentator Eric Zemmour has jumped slightly ahead of far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential elections in April.
The rolling Ifop-Fiducial poll saw Macron winning 25% of the votes, Zemmour 16.5%, Le Pen 16% and conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse 15%.
Macron was seen winning the second-round run-off vote with 62% of the votes against Zemmour and with 55% against Le Pen.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.