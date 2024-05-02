French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the idea that the West should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

"I’m not ruling anything out because we are facing someone (Russia) who is not ruling anything out,” Macron told The Economist when asked whether he is still of the opinion as he was in recent months about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

Repeating that Russia cannot win in Ukraine, he added: "If Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe. Who can pretend that Russia will stop there?”

Against this backdrop, nothing should be ruled out in order not to allow Russia a victory in Ukraine, according to Macron.

When asked whether other allies of Ukraine agree with him on sending troops to Ukraine as a means of deterrence against Russia, he remarked: "If the Russians were to break through the front lines, if there were a Ukrainian request – which is not the case today – we would legitimately have to ask ourselves this question.”

In February, Macron refused to rule out putting troops on the ground in Ukraine, which prompted a stern response from Berlin and other European partners.

But the French president has not recanted from his position but stressed that Western allies would not take the initiative.