A magnitude 5 earthquake struck near the city of Gazimağusa (Famagusta) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Thursday, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

According to AFAD, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 55 kilometers (34 miles) at 5:25 p.m. local time.

The tremors were felt as far as in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Mersin, local media reports said.

In a statement, local authorities in TRNC said no casualties or damage have been reported so far.