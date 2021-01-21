A magnitude 5 earthquake struck near the city of Gazimağusa (Famagusta) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Thursday, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.
According to AFAD, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 55 kilometers (34 miles) at 5:25 p.m. local time.
The tremors were felt as far as in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Mersin, local media reports said.
In a statement, local authorities in TRNC said no casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.