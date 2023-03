A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the Mediterranean Sea off Greece's southern coast, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Tuesday.

The quake took place at 7:35 p.m. local time (4:35 p.m. GMT), at a depth of 4.22 kilometers (2.6 miles), according to AFAD.

The Geodynamic Institute of Athens said the quake's epicenter included the area between the islands of Kythera and Crete.