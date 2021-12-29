A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece's Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

The quake was felt in some Egyptian cities, the country's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said.