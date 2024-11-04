Moldova's President Maia Sandu is poised to secure a second term after winning Sunday’s runoff, according to preliminary results from the electoral commission.

According to data published by the Central Election Commission (CEC), Sandu won 55.33% of the vote, while her rival Alexander Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general, gained 44.67% after 100% of the ballots were counted.

Almost 1.7 million Moldovans voted in the second round, corresponding to 54.34% of the electorate.

Votes that came from the diaspora were decisive in Sandu’s lede, as Stoianoglo gained 51.33% of the vote while Sandu managed 48.67% based on domestic voting.

But from the expats, Sandu received 82.83% – about 271,000 votes.

The CEC has yet to declare the final results of the election.

"Today, dear Moldovans, you offered a lesson in democracy ... Moldova managed to show its will and power through the vote of each of us. We proved that united we can defeat those who wanted to bring us to our knees,” Sandu told a press briefing late Sunday.

She argued that her country was under an "unprecedented attack" in European history, reiterating accusations of external influence, particularly by Moscow, that have been voiced since the first round of the election. Russia had rejected the accusations.

"I appreciate the call to unity on behalf of counter-candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo. We will continue developing Moldova in peace and democracy. Together with all Moldovans and for all Moldovans," Sandu added.

The runoff followed an initial round of voting held two weeks ago, in which Sandu, who is viewed as pro-Western, fell short of securing 50% of the ballots needed to win a second term.

The election was marked by accusations of external influence, particularly by Sandu, who accused "criminal groups" of trying to buy 300,000 votes based on "clear" evidence.

Russia had reacted to Sandu's accusations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov challenging her to provide evidence of the alleged interference.