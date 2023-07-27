Explosions took place at an ammunition dump of the Greek air force in central Greece, which has been dealing with severe wildfires amid the evacuation of local residents.

Local media said the blaze reached the facility, which is about 6 kilometers (4 miles) north of a major military air base in Nea Anchialos.

Although the blasts caused shattered windows on houses in a surrounding area, no injuries were reported as the site had been safely evacuated in advance.

Fires have raged across parts of Greece in the past few days, triggering the evacuation of tourists on the island of Rhodes.

Meanwhile, citing the country's Civil Protection, Greek news agency AMNA said there was "a very high risk of fire" in the regions of Attica, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, southern Aegean, northern Aegean and Crete.

Greek authorities have advised people to be "exceptionally careful" and avoid any activity in the open that could accidentally cause a fire.

Earlier, European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said Greece is seeing its "most intense wildfire emissions" for July on record.​​​​​​​