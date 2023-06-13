British police arrested Tuesday a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder after three people are found dead in Nottingham city center.

The police said three others were in hospital after the man allegedly attempted to run them over with a van.

Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the center of the city just after 4 a.m. (3 a.m. GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where someone driving a van had tried to run over three people.

They are being treated in hospital.

Another man was also found dead on a road just outside the city center.

"This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

Several roads were closed and the Nottingham tram network was suspended. Members of the emergency services were visible across the city.

Meynell said roads would remain closed while the investigation continued.

"Awful news for our city to wake up to today," Alex Norris, a lawmaker for Nottingham, said on Twitter. "Our community's thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."