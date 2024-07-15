A 34-year-old man, Yostin Andres Mosquera, was charged Monday with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 61, and Paul Longworth, 71, whose remains were discovered in two suitcases in southwest England.

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, Mosquera is scheduled to appear in court later today. The victims had a prior relationship and were cohabiting in their west London apartment, where the suspect had been staying.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine stated that based on current evidence, there is no indication of a homophobic motive behind the killings.

"I hope it will be of some reassurance that while inquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders," Valentine said.

The suspect was arrested at a train station in Bristol on Saturday, three days after the discovery of body parts in suitcases on the city’s Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Police officers arrived at the iconic bridge around midnight Wednesday, 10 minutes after receiving reports of a man behaving strangely. However, the man, who had traveled there by taxi, was already gone.

Police found additional remains at the victims’ home in London.