Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned Monday that Europe cannot afford a war with Russia, but said any such conflict could escalate to the use of weapons of mass destruction.

"Russia does not need a war with anyone in principle, including with the frigid old Europe. There is nothing to gain there," Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on Telegram.

"They simply cannot afford a war with Russia," he said of European powers, adding that "the possibility of a fatal accident always exists."

"And such a conflict has an absolutely real risk of escalating into a war using weapons of mass destruction," Medvedev said.

He added that speculation in European countries about a possible war with Russia in the next five years "should not happen," stressing it goes against Moscow’s interests.

Medvedev also argued that Europe’s economy is "weak and dependent on the U.S." and accused the continent of "losing its identity, dissolving into aggressive migrants."

He dismissed the possibility of European states starting a war themselves, claiming they are "vulnerable and divided.”

Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, has repeatedly made harsh statements against Western governments throughout the Ukraine war.

His latest remarks follow growing debates in Europe on defense spending and security preparedness.