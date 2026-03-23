Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday acknowledged defeat in a national referendum on her government’s proposed justice reforms, describing the outcome as a missed opportunity while reaffirming her commitment to remain in office.

“The Italians have decided. And we respect this decision,” Meloni said in a statement on X, adding in a video message that the result “does not change our commitment to continue, with seriousness and determination, to work for the good of the nation.”

The government-backed proposal was rejected by voters, with the opposition-supported “No” camp securing about 54% of the vote, compared with roughly 46% for the “Yes” side, according to projections and partial results reported by Italian media.

State broadcaster Rai reported similar figures, showing 53.9% voting against the reform and 46.1% in favor. Other projections also indicated a clear lead for the “No” bloc.

Meloni described the outcome as “a lost opportunity to modernize Italy,” after campaigning for changes she had framed as essential to improving the country’s judicial system.

The two-day referendum, held Sunday and Monday, drew a turnout of around 58%, a relatively high level for a public vote. More than 46 million people were eligible to participate, with final results expected later Monday.

The vote was widely seen as a test of Meloni’s leadership ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for next year. Despite the setback, the prime minister had already ruled out stepping down in the event of a defeat.

The proposed reforms, already approved by both chambers of parliament, required a constitutional amendment and therefore a public vote. They form a central pillar of Meloni’s three-party coalition, which has governed Italy for more than three years.

At the heart of the proposal was a plan to separate the career paths of judges and public prosecutors, aligning Italy with practices in many European countries. The reforms also aimed to introduce new self-governing bodies for both groups, with parliamentary involvement in appointing members.

Supporters argued the changes would modernize and streamline the justice system, while critics warned they could increase political influence over judicial appointments.

The referendum outcome underscores deep political divisions over how to reform Italy’s legal system, even as there is broad consensus that improvements are urgently needed.

Legal proceedings in Italy often take significantly longer than in many European countries, and public trust in the judiciary remains limited, with only four in 10 Italians expressing confidence in the system, according to surveys.