German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has downplayed tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump following Washington’s decision to reduce its military presence in Germany, insisting there is no link between his criticism of U.S. Iran policy and the planned drawdown.

Merz dismissed suggestions that his criticism of U.S. war planning in Iran had sparked Washington's Friday announcement that the U.S. would reduce its military presence in Germany, its largest European base, by 5,000 soldiers, and repeated his commitment to the transatlantic alliance.

Merz had questioned whether Trump had an exit plan for the Middle East and said the U.S. was being "embarrassed" in talks with Iran. Trump later called Merz an "ineffectual" leader.

"I have to accept that ⁠the ⁠American president has a different view on these issues than we do. But that does not change the fact that I remain convinced that the Americans are important partners for us," Merz told public broadcaster ARD in an interview due to be aired later on Sunday.

Asked whether U.S. plans to reduce its troop presence in Germany had anything to do with ⁠the spat between the two leaders, Merz said, "There is no connection."

Trump called for a reduced U.S. military presence in Germany already during his first term and has repeatedly called on Europeans to take greater responsibility for their own security.

Friday's announcement is also seen as a cancellation of a plan under Joe Biden's administration to deploy ⁠a ‌U.S. battalion with ‌long-range Tomahawk missiles to Germany.

This is a ⁠blow to Berlin, which had pushed ‌for the move as a powerful deterrent against Russia, while the Europeans develop such weapons of their own.

Merz ⁠said Trump had never committed to this ⁠plan and that it was unlikely the U.S. would give ⁠up such weapons systems, adding, "If I'm not mistaken, the Americans don't have enough themselves at the moment."