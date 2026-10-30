German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for an end to the war involving Iran as quickly as possible, warning that the conflict is placing a growing economic and security burden on Europe, while using his Asian tour to strengthen trade and defense partnerships and address concerns over European protectionism.

Speaking Friday during the final stop of a weeklong visit to Japan, Singapore and South Korea, Merz said the war's consequences for Europe remained severe and that diplomatic efforts to end the fighting were a priority.

The disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas supplies, has driven up energy prices and intensified pressure on European economies. Germany, with its energy-intensive industrial sector, has been particularly exposed to the economic fallout.

Merz has repeatedly warned against allowing the conflict to become a prolonged war, arguing that the collapse of the Iranian state or uncontrolled instability across the region would have serious consequences for European security, energy supplies and migration.

While acknowledging concerns over Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its support for regional armed groups, the German leader has stressed the need for a negotiated settlement that prevents further escalation.

Berlin has been working with European and regional partners, including France, Britain and Gulf states, to support diplomatic efforts and establish conditions for a lasting agreement.

Merz has also linked the restoration of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz directly to easing pressure on global energy markets, describing the reopening of the waterway as essential to stabilizing fuel and gas prices.

Germany has indicated that it could contribute to securing the strategic waterway after a cease-fire, potentially deploying minehunters and other military assets. However, Merz has made clear that any such involvement would require a cease-fire, an international mandate, preferably from the United Nations, and approval from the Bundestag.

The conflict has also tested relations between Europe and the United States, with European leaders increasingly concerned about the economic costs of a prolonged military campaign.

Merz has maintained that his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump remains functional despite differences over the war's direction and how it should end.

Against this backdrop, Merz has sought to strengthen Germany's economic relationships across Asia, a region increasingly important to European trade and industrial supply chains.

Speaking Friday at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul, he pledged to raise concerns expressed by Asian trading partners about the European Union's proposed "Made in Europe" initiatives with officials in Brussels.

The initiatives, intended to strengthen European industrial production and competitiveness, have raised concerns among some trading partners that the bloc could turn toward protectionism and restrict access to its markets.

"There is a fear that we might be facing a new wave of European protectionism, that we are closing ourselves off from other nations," Merz said.

"I take these concerns very seriously. I will carry them back not just to Berlin, but also to Brussels, and I will certainly raise the fact that these concerns were expressed to me quite forcefully here," he added.

Merz said the European Union should take the lead in defending international trade and the rules-based global economic system at a time when free trade faces growing pressure.

"We want to offer opportunities beyond bilateral agreements," he said, adding that Germany was prepared to work with like-minded partners in Europe and elsewhere to protect and further develop the international economic order.

He noted that international trade had contributed significantly to the prosperity of many countries and that governments were reluctant to abandon the benefits of an interconnected global economy.

His remarks came amid concerns over U.S. tariffs and China's state-backed industrial expansion, which have prompted European countries to reconsider their economic dependencies and strengthen domestic industries.

During his Asian tour, Merz sought to deepen Germany's economic and defense relationships with countries facing similar challenges in an increasingly uncertain international environment.

In South Korea, he met President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday, with the two leaders agreeing to establish an enhanced security partnership.

Merz also pointed to similarities between German and South Korean industries, saying they offered opportunities for closer cooperation.

South Korea's Industry Ministry said nine memorandums of understanding had been signed by companies and organizations from the two countries. The agreements cover cooperation in electricity, energy and biohealth, alongside support for startups and efforts to facilitate access to each other's markets.

The South Korean visit followed earlier stops in Japan and Singapore, where Merz also sought to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.