The Moldovan government continued its policy of intimidation against the autonomous region of Gagauzia, taking its leader Evghenia Gutul to court on a "fabricated" graft charges.

Gutul stands accused of transferring funds from Russia to finance the now-banned Shor Party, established by businessman Ilan Shor, between 2019 and 2022.

According to the prosecutors, Gutul could face a prison sentence ranging from two to seven years if found guilty and could also be barred from holding public office.

Gagauzia President Gutul, however, dismissed the case as fabricated in a statement.

"A fabricated criminal case has been brought against me. The Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office, under the influence of (Moldovan President Maia) Sandu, is targeting those who have improved lives in their country, worked for the benefit of the people, and opposed the government's destructive actions, rather than tackling corruption."

Gutul, noting that she is not the first person targeted by the government with false charges, said: "I had previously stated that I was prepared for criminal prosecution because we anticipated Sandu's plan and had long been aware of the authorities' tricks."

"Officials who can only resort to blackmail and threats are so afraid of real actions that they oppress anyone whose work extends beyond promises. I won't stop fighting for my people," she added.

Gutul was previously accused of bribing voters during the 2023 local elections, which she denies.

Rampant violations

The U.S. State Department's latest annual report on human rights in Moldova has noted widespread corruption and that laws were still discriminatorily enforced by the country's judiciary.

The report, which reviews human rights practices such as individual, civil, political, and labor rights, revealed that while the Moldovan government has taken some steps to combat corruption, these efforts have largely been unsuccessful.

Selective justice, characterized by selective application of laws for political reasons, was highlighted as a significant problem, with the judiciary's lack of independence and unequal application of laws being particularly concerning.

"The selective nature of justice remains a problem. Some prominent politicians detained during the year claimed that selective justice was applied and their rights to a fair trial were violated," the report said.