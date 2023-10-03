Russian authorities in the eastern Bryansk region have accused Kyiv of firing cluster munitions at a village near the Ukrainian border Tuesday, damaging several houses.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in the shelling of the village of Klimovo, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the governor's statement, which he made without providing visual evidence. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Ukraine has received cluster munitions from the United States, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Russian officials in Bryansk and other regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Kyiv of indiscriminate shelling by Ukraine's armed forces.

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries. They typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode can pose a danger for decades.