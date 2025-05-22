Russia intercepted at least 105 Ukrainian drones overnight across seven regions, with the majority shot down near Moscow, where the attacks caused major air traffic disruptions, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

In the western Russian region of Bryansk, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and injured another, according to Gov. Alexander Bogomaz.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that several drones targeting the capital were also intercepted.

Flights at Moscow's airports were repeatedly suspended overnight, according to Russia’s aviation authority. Temporary take-off and landing restrictions have become routine amid ongoing drone threats.

Further south, Oryol region Gov. Andrei Klychkov described the overnight assault as "massive drone attacks" in a post on Telegram. Local reports also indicated that mobile internet services were briefly shut down.

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched their own wave of attacks on Ukraine. An 85-year-old woman was killed in the Kherson region during Russian shelling, according to military Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia deployed an Iskander-M missile and a total of 128 drones and decoys overnight. Of those, 112 drones were intercepted. The regions of Dnipro, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv were among those targeted.

Ukraine has been fending off Russia’s full-scale invasion for over three years, with support from Western allies. As part of its defense strategy, it strikes military and infrastructure targets inside Russia.

However, the scale of Ukrainian operations remains limited compared to the widespread destruction inflicted by Russia’s war.