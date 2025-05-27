Russia is still drafting a memorandum outlining the principles for a potential peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a call with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month, said that Moscow was ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum about a future peace accord.

Putin said the memorandum would define the principles of a possible settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement and details about a possible cease-fire.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said work was continuing on the Russian draft and that once the document was ready it would be handed over to Ukraine.

