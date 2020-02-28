Moscow authorities deported 88 foreign nationals who violated quarantine measures imposed on them as a precaution against the coronavirus, the RIA news agency cited Moscow's deputy mayor as saying on Friday.

Hundreds of people have been quarantined in Russia to stop the virus from spreading. Moscow authorities have carried out raids on potential carriers of the virus, including individuals at their homes or hotels, and used facial recognition technology to enforce quarantine measures.

A Russian citizen has tested positive for the coronavirus in Azerbaijan after arriving there from Iran, Interfax reported. It marks the fourth case of coronavirus among Russian citizens and the first infection in Azerbaijan.

Earlier this month, Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who have since recovered. The first three Russian citizens have also been infected with the coronavirus onboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.