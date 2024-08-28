Russia dismissed talks of a peace plan pushed forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Moscow vowed Wednesday to continue its invasion of Ukraine.

The comment comes after Zelenskyy said Tuesday he would present his plan – full details of which he did not publicly disclose – to U.S. President Joe Biden and his two potential successors.

Zelenskyy, addressing a news conference, said Kyiv's three-week-old incursion into Russia's Kursk region was part of his plan, but that it also comprised other steps on the economic and diplomatic fronts.

The idea, said Zelenskyy – who is pressing Washington to allow his forces to use long-range U.S.-supplied arms to strike deep inside Russia – was to force Moscow to end the war.

"This is not the first time that we have heard such statements from representatives of the Kyiv regime. We are aware of the nature of this Kyiv regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Zelenskyy's plan.

"We are continuing our special military operation and will achieve all of our goals."

Russia is currently engaged in repelling the Ukrainian incursion that began on Aug. 6 and is pressing ahead with its own offensive in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Peskov also said that Russia supported India's view on the need for a peaceful settlement but said it was "more than obvious" that there was no basis for talks right now.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he backed an early, peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, days after Modi held talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.