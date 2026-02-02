Russia confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States on ending the four-year war will begin Wednesday in Abu Dhabi after being postponed from the weekend.

Moscow blamed a scheduling issue for the delay, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said the negotiations would take place in the UAE capital on Wednesday and Thursday.

"They were indeed originally planned for this past Sunday. But additional coordination of the schedules of the three parties was needed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

"Now, on Wednesday-Thursday, the second round will indeed take place. It will be held in Abu Dhabi. We can confirm that," he added.

The talks will take place less than two weeks before the fourth anniversary of Moscow launching its full-scale offensive against Ukraine.

They are expected to focus on the crucial issue of territory, with neither side so far showing any sign of a breakthrough.

Washington is pushing for an end to the war between the neighbors, which has killed tens of thousands, forced millions to flee their homes and destroyed much of eastern and southern Ukraine.