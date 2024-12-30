The Russian government on Monday blamed Bashar Assad's inability to tackle Syria's social problems for his swift overthrow, in an apparent move to distance itself from the deposed dictator.

Assad, who ruled Syria for more than two decades, fled to Russia as anti-regime forces advanced on and eventually captured the capital Damascus earlier in December.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state news agency TASS that the swift overthrow was due in part to Assad's inability to address the country's social problems.

"We can already say that one of the reasons for the deterioration of the situation was the inability of the former government to meet the basic needs of the population amid the protracted civil conflict," Lavrov told TASS.

Lavrov added that following successes – with Russian contribution – in the fight against what he claimed as international terrorism, Syrians had expected that their lives would improve.

That had not happened due to sanctions on Syria by the U.S. and its allies, Lavrov claimed.

Russia was a key supporter of Assad and maintains military bases in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said he does not see the ousting of Assad as a defeat for his country's military, which has been stationed there since 2015.