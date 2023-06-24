Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Saturday that the situation that Monday would be a non-working day to "minimize risks" as he urged people to refrain from trips around the city and warned of road closures while mutineering Wagner mercenaries continue to advance towards Russian capital.

Sobyanin said that the situation was difficult and that a counter-terrorism regime had been declared in the capital.

Increased security measures at M4 federal highway connecting Rostov-on-Don to the capital were seen on Saturday with numerous military vehicle and truck convoys on the roads.

Sobyanin issued the statement as mutinous Wagner mercenary fighters appeared to be continuing to drive towards Moscow from southern Russia.