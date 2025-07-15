A majority of Europeans support allowing an independent Scotland to join the EU, though one-third of Britons oppose the idea, a new survey shows.

YouGov questioned people living in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on their views on the prospect of an independent Scotland becoming part of the EU.

Support across these nations for Scotland to join the EU ranged from just under two-thirds (63%) to three-quarters (75%).

But across Britain, where more than 2,000 people were polled, less than half (46%) said they would back an independent Scotland being part of the EU, with 32% saying they would oppose this.

The research was carried out despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer having made clear he has no plans to allow a second vote on Scotland leaving the U.K. Scotland voted narrowly to stay in 2014.