NATO is considering deploying troops in Slovakia, along with other countries on its eastern flank, in response to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Thursday.

Korcok told reporters in a briefing shown on news website aktuality.sk that there had been no decisions taken, the situation was developing and the NATO member country's government had no position on the issue at the moment.

NATO allies are sending more ships and jets to "enhance deterrence and defense" in Eastern Europe as Russia "continues its military buildup in and around Ukraine," the organization announced on Monday.

The United States, with its European allies, has been warning that Russia is setting the stage for an invasion of Ukraine and has pre-positioned over 100,000 troops on its border with the former Soviet republic alongside significant artillery and tank deployments.

Moscow has denied preparing for a military offensive, saying its troops are there for regular exercises.

NATO began to increase its presence in Eastern Europe following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.