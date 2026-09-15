NATO fighter jets shot down a suspected Russian drone carrying explosives over Lithuania, officials said Tuesday, in the latest security scare along the alliance's eastern flank as European leaders accused Moscow of testing NATO's defenses and resolve.

An Italian fighter deployed under NATO's Baltic air defense mission intercepted the drone after it entered Lithuanian airspace from neighboring Belarus shortly after midnight, Lithuanian authorities said. The aircraft was brought down near Pratkūnai, close to Kaunas, with no injuries or damage reported.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said the drone "most probably" originated from Russia, although Lithuanian officials stressed that its origin would not be confirmed until investigators had examined the wreckage.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said an explosive device was found on the drone and neutralized by bomb-disposal specialists.

The drone remained inside Lithuanian airspace for about 30 minutes and flew near populated areas before it was intercepted, according to Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center. Debris recovered from the site was being examined to determine the aircraft's origin and purpose.

Russia did not immediately comment on the drone incident.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the episode reflected growing hostility toward NATO members and warned that attempts to intimidate or divide the alliance would fail.

"We are once again witnessing hostility from the Russian side towards NATO allies," Wadephul said during a visit to Geneva, adding that NATO had demonstrated its ability to defend its territory.

"We will not be intimidated," he said.

The interception was coordinated by NATO's Combined Air Operations Centre in Uedem, Germany, according to Allied Air Command.

The incident comes amid heightened concern across NATO's eastern members over drones and other military activity spilling across borders as Russia's war in Ukraine continues. Ukrainian drones have also strayed into Baltic airspace in recent months, with Kyiv saying Russian electronic warfare had knocked some aircraft off course.

NATO aircraft have patrolled the skies over Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia since the three Baltic states joined the alliance in 2004. The mission has taken on greater significance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday that Russian military activity near allied territory would strengthen rather than weaken NATO's support for Ukraine, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking to spread fear.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also portrayed recent incidents around NATO territory as part of a wider pattern.

The Lithuania episode coincided with another confrontation in the Baltic Sea, where Denmark said a Russian frigate fired flares toward a Danish air force helicopter conducting surveillance near the port of Gedser.

Denmark summoned Russia's ambassador over the incident, calling the action unacceptable. Moscow's ambassador in Copenhagen rejected the accusation and claimed Danish aircraft had carried out provocative maneuvers near Russian warships.

The Kremlin said it had insufficient information to comment on the episode.

Tensions along NATO's eastern frontier have risen alongside an intensifying exchange of long-range drone attacks between Russia and Ukraine. Russian forces launched fresh strikes across Ukraine on Tuesday, while Moscow said its air defenses intercepted 222 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The latest NATO interception is likely to sharpen scrutiny of the alliance's eastern air defenses as European governments increasingly warn that repeated incursions, sabotage allegations and military encounters around the Baltic region risk bringing Russia's war dangerously close to NATO territory.