NATO announced plans to begin its annual nuclear deterrence exercises in Italy on Tuesday, as growing concerns over Russia heighten security tensions across Europe.

Its "Steadfast Noon" drills will run from Oct. 13 to 23 and will involve 17 nations, it said Thursday.

"The exercise is a long-planned, routine training activity that is part of NATO's efforts to maintain readiness and test procedures that contribute to the alliance's deterrence and defence," said a NATO statement.

"No live weapons are used in Steadfast Noon. The exercise is not linked to current world events and is not directed against any country," the alliance added.

But NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte commented that while NATO was a "defensive alliance" the exercise "helps us ensure a safe, secure, effective, and credible capability to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression. It also sends a clear message of unity and resolve".

Russia, embroiled in an invasion of Ukraine since 2022, has accused NATO of staging "provocative" actions around its exclave of Kaliningrad.

It has warned that it is ready to use "its entire arsenal."

NATO condemned the comments, but its officials say the alliance has not seen major changes in Russia's nuclear posture.