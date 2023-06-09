NATO member-states are planning to launch their largest-ever air drill to test themselves in case of a conflict in Europe.

Around 250 military aircraft from 25 nations, including the U.S., Germany and Türkiye, will take part in the "Air Defender 23" exercise, authorities announced on Friday.

The fighter jets will conduct defensive maneuvers in German and European air space from June 12 to 23.

Turkish fighter pilot Col. Ersin Özmen told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Turkish Air Forces Command will participate in the exercise with three F-16 jets and over 50 military personnel.

"The objective of Air Defender 23 is to improve interoperability and cooperation among the forces of NATO allies," he said at an event at the Schleswig-Jagel Air Base in Germany.

German Air Force chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz told reporters that all preparations have been completed.

"Forces from 25 nations are ready to launch this military exercise on Monday," he said.

During the exercise, aircraft from NATO allies and partner nations will be deployed at various air bases across Germany.

The U.S. has sent over 100 aircraft and 2,000 military personnel to Germany for the exercise.