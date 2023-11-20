NATO chief expressed concern about the rise of secessionist rhetoric in Bosnia-Herzegovina Monday.

"We are concerned by secessionist and divisive rhetoric, and malign foreign interference including from Russia, that threatens to undermine stability and hamper reforms," said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint news conference with the head of the Bosnian government Borjana Kristo in the capital Sarajevo.

Stoltenberg called on all political leaders to preserve unity, build national institutions and achieve reconciliation.

Kristo said the NATO chief's visit confirms the commitment to Bosnia-Herzegovina, peacebuilding, internal dialogue and stability.

"Cooperation with NATO offers us extremely important opportunities to protect our security and strengthen our defense capacity," she said.

Kristo added that Bosnia-Herzegovina will continue to fulfill all the necessary responsibilities when it comes to NATO membership.

Among Bosnia and Herzegovina's top priorities are joining the political and economic community of European states as well as NATO.

On Sunday evening, Stoltenberg arrived in Sarajevo for a two-day visit as part of his Balkan tour.