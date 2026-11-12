NATO will not hold a summit in Albania next year despite previous plans ​to do so, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Thursday.

Reports have earlier suggested that plans ⁠for an alliance summit in Albania had been thrown into doubt due ​to resistance from the Trump administration ​and ⁠dissatisfaction among NATO members with Tirana's low defense spending.

Speaking in Dublin ahead of a gathering of European leaders, Rama said: "The issue is that there is not yet common position on when the summit will happen, for sure not in 2027."

He added: "And in 2028, if it will be a summit, it will be in Tirana."

NATO has ⁠been ⁠considering ending its recent practice of holding annual summits, a move that could avoid a potentially tense encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump later in his term.

However, diplomats say the alliance could still decide to hold a summit at short notice in 2026 – but not in Tirana.

A NATO ⁠official said on Thursday that "the next NATO Summit will be held in Albania. A decision on the date has ​yet to be made."

In a declaration adopted at the ​June 2025 NATO summit in The Hague, the alliance’s leaders wrote: "We look forward to ⁠our next ‌meeting ‌in Türkiye in 2026 followed by ⁠a meeting in Albania."

But in ‌a declaration adopted at the alliance's Ankara summit in July ​of this year, leaders ⁠said, "We look forward to our ⁠next meeting," without specifying a time or location for ⁠a future summit.