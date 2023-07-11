NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance's leaders have not set a timetable for Ukraine to join the bloc, in a disappointment for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy earlier said it would be "absurd" if NATO leaders gathering for a summit did not offer his country a timeframe for membership, after the alliance head said it would send Kyiv a "positive message."

"We will issue an invitation for Kyiv to join NATO when allies agree and conditions are met," Stoltenebrg told reporters in Vilnius on Tuesday.