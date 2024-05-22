Norway is set to recognize an independent Palestinian state on May 28, the country's government announced on Wednesday.

The Irish government will also announce Wednesday the recognition of a Palestinian state, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Obligated to arrest

Earlier Tuesday, Norway became the first European country to announce that it would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant if warrants issued by a panel of judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) are confirmed.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said if arrest warrants are issued against Netanyahu and Gallant on behalf of the Hague Tribunal, they will be obliged to arrest them if they arrive in Norway.

A Norwegian online newspaper said Eide confirmed that Netanyahu risks being extradited if he visits Norway.

Noting that a panel of judges at the ICC will consider whether the arrest warrants should be issued, Eide reiterated that a person against whom the ICC has issued an arrest warrant would have to expect to be handed over to the court in accordance with Norway's obligations.

"We expect that all state parties to the ICC will do the same," he added.

ICC Prosecutor General Karim Khan announced Monday that he had applied for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders as well as leaders of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.