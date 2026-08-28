Norway is mourning King Harald V, who died Friday at 89 after more than three decades on the throne, ending a reign marked by national unity, modernization of the monarchy and an unusually close connection with ordinary Norwegians.

Harald died peacefully at the National Hospital in Oslo at 6:35 a.m. local time, the Royal Palace said. The royal flag was lowered to half-staff following the announcement.

The king had been hospitalized Aug. 17 after undergoing a medical examination. The palace said he had been receiving cortisone treatment for hemolytic anemia, a blood disorder that had caused fluid to accumulate in his body. His condition later deteriorated after he developed a bacterial infection in his bloodstream, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.

Harald was Europe's oldest reigning monarch at the time of his death.

"A whole nation is in mourning," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, praising Harald's decades of service and his "unwavering faith in the Norwegian people."

Crown Prince Haakon immediately succeeded his father under Norway's constitutional rules. He is expected to formally confirm his royal name at an extraordinary Council of State. Norway does not hold coronation ceremonies, but the new king must take an oath before parliament.

A childhood shaped by war

Born Feb. 21, 1937, in Asker, near Oslo, Harald became the first Norwegian prince born in the country in centuries.

His childhood was disrupted by World War II. He was 3 when Nazi Germany invaded Norway in 1940. His mother, Crown Princess Märtha, fled with Harald and his sisters, Ragnhild and Astrid, first to Sweden and later to the United States. His father, Crown Prince Olav, and grandfather, King Haakon VII, went into exile in Britain with the Norwegian government.

The Norwegian royals were frequent guests at the White House during their time in the United States. Harald was 6 when he performed his first official duty, participating in the christening of Norwegian warplanes at a military base in Canada.

The family returned to Norway in June 1945 after the war. Harald later attended public schools, the Norwegian Military Academy and Oxford University.

His grandfather had become king after Norway ended its union with Sweden in 1905. Haakon's refusal to cooperate with Nazi Germany made him a symbol of Norwegian resistance and helped cement the monarchy's place in national life.

The prince who chose love

Harald also challenged royal convention in his personal life.

As a young man, he was expected to marry a European princess. Instead, he spent nine years resisting pressure to choose a royal bride because he wanted to marry Sonja Haraldsen, his school sweetheart and the daughter of a businessman.

King Olav initially feared the marriage could weaken Norway's young monarchy but eventually gave his permission.

Harald and Sonja married Aug. 29, 1968, in a ceremony celebrated across Norway. They had two children, Haakon and Princess Märtha Louise, and Sonja later became queen.

The marriage helped strengthen Harald's image as a modern royal who valued personal choice over tradition.

A sailor and a unifying king

Like his father, Harald was passionate about sailing. He represented Norway at three Olympic Games and won a gold medal at the World Championships in 1987 as skipper of his yacht.

He became king Jan. 21, 1991, after Olav's death, adopting the same motto used by his father and grandfather: "All for Norway."

During his reign, Harald modernized the monarchy while maintaining its largely ceremonial role in a country where political power rests with an elected parliament.

One of his defining moments came after the 2011 terrorist attacks that killed 77 people. At a memorial service, Harald defended Norway's commitment to freedom, democracy and openness while celebrating the country's diversity.

His remarks resonated across the country and reinforced his reputation as a unifying figure during moments of national tragedy.

A monarchy under scrutiny

For much of Harald's reign, the Norwegian royal family avoided the scandals that have affected some other European monarchies. In recent years, however, the family has faced growing scrutiny.

Märtha Louise stepped back from official royal duties after controversy surrounding her claims of communicating with angels and her relationship with American Durek Verrett, who describes himself as a shaman and healer. They married in 2024.

The monarchy also faced renewed attention over Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon's wife, because of her past contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mette-Marit has apologized for maintaining the relationship and said she exercised poor judgment. She has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Her eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, who has no royal title or official duties, was convicted of rape and domestic abuse and sentenced to four years in prison. His lawyers have said he will appeal.

The controversies have placed additional pressure on Haakon as he begins his reign.

Who is King Haakon VIII?

Haakon Magnus, 53, was born July 20, 1973, and grew up knowing he would one day become king.

(L-R) Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit walk to attend a gala dinner at the Palace in connection with the state visit of the Icelandic presidential couple, Oslo, Norway, April 8, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

He attended a state primary school, joined the Norwegian Navy and studied political science at the University of California, Berkeley. He later earned a master's degree in development studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science and completed training at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy and the Foreign Ministry's trainee program.

An avid surfer, skier and sportsman, Haakon has said that he would have pursued professional surfing if he had not been born into the royal family. He also enjoys music, particularly rock and rap.

Haakon has already served as regent several times as his father's health declined, giving him extensive experience in carrying out the duties of the monarch.

His marriage to Mette-Marit also helped define his public image. The couple met at a music festival in 1999, when she was a commoner and single mother. Her background initially generated controversy, but the couple married at Oslo Cathedral in August 2001 and eventually won broad public acceptance.

They have two children, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

A new generation

Ingrid Alexandra, 22, is now heir apparent and could eventually become Norway's first reigning queen in centuries. Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, follows her in the line of succession.

A constitutional reform adopted in 1990 established equal succession rights for future royal children, although it was not applied retroactively. That meant Haakon remained ahead of his older sister, Martha Louise, in the succession.

Haakon inherits a monarchy with deep historical roots but also growing questions about its future.

A 2022 Dagbladet poll found that 68% of respondents supported retaining the monarchy, down from 81% in an NRK poll in 2017.

The new king's challenge will be to preserve the public confidence built during his father's reign while navigating scrutiny of his family and adapting the institution for a new generation.