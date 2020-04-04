Spain on Saturday confirmed 7,000 new coronavirus cases, surpassing Italy’s total caseload.

The number of registered infections rose to 124,736 from 117,710 on Friday, the Spanish health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll rose to 11,744 from 10,935 the previous day, the ministry said, though it was the second straight second day in which the daily number of new deaths had fallen.

Some 809 people have died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, down from 932 the previous day, the data showed.

Italy, the world's second worst-hit country after the U.S., has 119,827 cases and will release new figures later Friday.