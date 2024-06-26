Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was selected Wednesday as the next NATO chief by members of the military alliance.

The decision comes as the war in Ukraine rages on its doorstep and uncertainty hangs over the United States' future attitude to the transatlantic alliance.

Rutte's appointment became a formality after his only rival for the post, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, announced last week that he had quit the race, having failed to gain traction.

Türkiye, which has the second-largest army in NATO, played an important role in determining Rutt's appointment as secretary-general.

Ankara, which was appreciated for the vision it put forward in diplomacy, had carefully scrutinized the candidates, according to the Turkish language daily, Sabah.

In the end, Türkiye supported Rutte for the position for the next five-year period.

Rutte is expected to formally take charge at the NATO leaders' summit in Washington on July 9-11, which coincides with NATO's 75th anniversary.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be present at the summit.