Outgoing Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her husband of three years, Markus Raikkonen, have filed for divorce.

The couple announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, saying they are "grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter." They added that they will remain "best friends."

The divorce comes after Marin lost Finland's parliamentary election in April. She is currently serving as caretaker prime minister until a new coalition government can be formed.

Marin and Raikkonen, who until recently worked at a venture capital firm, share a 5-year-old daughter. They married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have lived our youth together, entered adulthood together and grown into parents for our dear daughter together," Marin wrote on Instagram after her August 2020 wedding to Raikkonen.

Marin and her Social Democratic Party lost Finland's election for parliament last month, trailing the right-wing National Coalition Party as well as the nationalist Finns Party.

Marin, 37, the world's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, is considered by fans around the globe as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders, even as voters at home opted for a new government.