Outrage sparked after two French doctors suggested to carry out experiments for a COVID-19 vaccine in Africa on live TV.

“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks no treatments, no reanimation?” said one of the doctors named Dr. Jean-Paul Mira on a local TV channel LCI.

“A little bit as is done in some AIDS studies where they use prostitutes to test some things because they know they are highly exposed, and they don’t protect themselves, what do you think?” he added.

The other doctor named Dr. Camille Locht also joined the conversation saying, “So you are right, we’re thinking of parallel study in Africa to use this same kind of approach with the BCG (vaccine) placebo.”

“We think seriously about that,” he added.

