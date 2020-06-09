The Paris prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary inquiry into the authorities' response to the coronavirus outbreak to determine whether any criminal offenses might have been committed.

The prosecutor said in a statement the court had received 62 complaints about the handling of the crisis by public bodies, including government ministries, local authorities and nursing homes.

In France, residents enjoyed the recent reopening of iconic department stores and restaurants, which can now serve patrons on outside terraces.

At the country's museums, face masks are required.

Citizens are also allowed to travel more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from their homes, just in time for the summer holidays.

"The virus is still present to varying degrees across the territory," Philippe warned as he unveiled the new measures, urging citizens to respect social distancing guidelines and be vigilant about hand-washing.

France has recorded 29,212 virus-related deaths, the fourth-highest total in the world, while there are 154,188 confirmed cases.