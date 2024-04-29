Paris' Sorbonne University was hit by pro-Palestinian protests Monday as demonstrators angry over Israel's brutal Gaza war occupied the main gate and set up tents on campus.

Days after similar protests at Paris's Sciences Po elite school, the gathering at the Sorbonne was the latest sign that demonstrations on U.S. campuses were spilling over to Europe as the devastating war continues in its seventh month.

The protests, which led the university to close the building for the day, were peaceful as students urged the institution – one of the world's oldest universities – to condemn Israel's actions.

Police were securing the street with the main entrance, facing a group of around 50 students, a Reuters reporter saw.

According to Palestinian authorities, Israel has killed at least 34,488 Palestinians in its genocidal war on Gaza, retaliating against the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that killed around 1,200 people and led to over 200 taken hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Several French politicians, including Mathilde Panot who heads the hard-left LFI group of lawmakers in the National Assembly, had called supporters to join the Sorbonne protests on social media.